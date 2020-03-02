Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Makes New $6.71 Million Investment in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 171,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,709,000. Pfizer makes up 6.3% of Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 59.5% in the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 3,702 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 6.1% during the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 127,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,573,000 after purchasing an additional 7,274 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in Pfizer by 1.2% during the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 44,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel lifted its position in Pfizer by 2.8% in the third quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 27,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 16.3% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 40,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 5,680 shares during the period. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on PFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Standpoint Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.36.

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $148,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $33.42 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.32. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.53 and a fifty-two week high of $44.56. The firm has a market cap of $185.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 31.44%. The business had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.