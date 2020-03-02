Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Makes New $875,000 Investment in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $875,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 27,610.4% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 653,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 651,605 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,409,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in NextEra Energy by 7.0% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,283,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $532,076,000 after acquiring an additional 149,938 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in NextEra Energy by 274.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 180,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,675,000 after acquiring an additional 132,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,875,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $938,479,000 after purchasing an additional 118,311 shares during the last quarter. 77.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NEE opened at $252.76 on Monday. NextEra Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $186.57 and a 1-year high of $283.35. The company has a market capitalization of $123.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $264.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.10). NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. On average, analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.91%.

In other news, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.37, for a total transaction of $382,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,897 shares in the company, valued at $3,565,894.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Robo sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.39, for a total transaction of $2,343,900.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,135 shares of company stock valued at $11,883,906. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded NextEra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group cut NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $236.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.40.

NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

