Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Makes New $986,000 Investment in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,270 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $986,000. CVS Health accounts for approximately 0.9% of Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the third quarter worth $2,310,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 141.2% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 12,867 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 7,532 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 19.6% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,564 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in CVS Health by 24.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,056,916 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $192,800,000 after acquiring an additional 597,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in CVS Health by 0.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 330,870 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $21,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In related news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 57,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total transaction of $4,180,800.69. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 102,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,452,419.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total transaction of $19,929,740.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 703,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,614,540.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on CVS Health from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Oppenheimer started coverage on CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on CVS Health from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.35.

Shares of CVS opened at $59.18 on Monday. CVS Health Corp has a 1 year low of $51.72 and a 1 year high of $77.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.58. The firm has a market cap of $77.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.97.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $66.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.01 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

Further Reading: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.