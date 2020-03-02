Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Purchases Shares of 12,988 Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,000. Exxon Mobil makes up about 0.9% of Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Alaska Permanent Capital Management purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $533,000. CORDA Investment Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 44,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,585 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 524.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after buying an additional 31,424 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 569,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,742,000 after acquiring an additional 3,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,989,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $138,833,000 after purchasing an additional 101,969 shares in the last quarter. 54.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XOM stock opened at $51.44 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.99. The stock has a market cap of $217.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $48.01 and a twelve month high of $83.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.77%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 154.67%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on XOM. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Exxon Mobil to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $63.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.33.

In other Exxon Mobil news, CEO Darren W. Woods purchased 2,858 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,994.74. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $668,338.65. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

