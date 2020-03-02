Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Purchases Shares of 7,278 Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,307,000. Illinois Tool Works comprises about 1.2% of Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 2,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $167.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.16. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.92 and a 1 year high of $190.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $181.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 81.83%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.23%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ITW shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Cfra raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $142.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.79.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

