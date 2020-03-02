Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Purchases Shares of 8,499 Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,000. Procter & Gamble comprises 1.0% of Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank OZK boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank OZK now owns 29,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,539,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,676,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,854 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 8,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 38,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,830,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. 63.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total transaction of $379,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,784. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $7,341,341.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,069 shares in the company, valued at $35,772,809.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,682 shares of company stock worth $12,441,819 in the last three months. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.86.

Shares of PG opened at $113.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $279.62 billion, a PE ratio of 67.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.46. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12 month low of $97.75 and a 12 month high of $128.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $125.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.71.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $18.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.7459 per share. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.93%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

