Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Takes $1.02 Million Position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,000. The Coca-Cola comprises 1.0% of Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 131,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,175,000 after purchasing an additional 11,966 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 37,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,319,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 28.4% in the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 144,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,882,000 after buying an additional 31,997 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 393,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,787,000 after buying an additional 72,682 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upped their target price on The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $60.00 price target on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.28.

The Coca-Cola stock opened at $53.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.46. The Coca-Cola Co has a 52 week low of $44.61 and a 52 week high of $60.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.39% and a net margin of 24.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is an increase from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.83%.

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $460,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 175,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,052,254. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $3,939,040.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,614,405.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 257,316 shares of company stock valued at $14,579,640 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

