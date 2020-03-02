Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Takes $7.12 Million Position in Horizon Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBNC)

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBNC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 502,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,116,000. Horizon Bancorp comprises 6.7% of Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN owned 1.12% of Horizon Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 353,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,721,000 after buying an additional 92,917 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 788.4% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 35,785 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Horizon Bancorp by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 309,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,875,000 after purchasing an additional 30,515 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 870,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,534,000 after purchasing an additional 29,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management Corp IL ADV bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $460,000. 49.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Horizon Bancorp alerts:

Horizon Bancorp stock opened at $15.02 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $675.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.03. Horizon Bancorp Inc has a 12-month low of $14.76 and a 12-month high of $19.48.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $53.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.92 million. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 26.47% and a return on equity of 11.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp Inc will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

HBNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Horizon Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th.

About Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. The company also provides corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

Further Reading: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.