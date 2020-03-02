Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Takes $956,000 Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 7,979 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $956,000. Lowe’s Companies accounts for approximately 0.9% of Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LOW. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,726,275 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,721,698,000 after buying an additional 952,029 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,644,236 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $436,434,000 after acquiring an additional 22,502 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.5% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,375,534 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $371,174,000 after acquiring an additional 82,781 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 19.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,913,710 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $210,432,000 after acquiring an additional 314,000 shares during the period. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,748,266 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $209,372,000 after acquiring an additional 57,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LOW shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $123.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.15.

Shares of LOW opened at $106.57 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $121.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.79. The stock has a market cap of $81.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $91.60 and a one year high of $126.73.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 173.56%. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

