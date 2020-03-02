Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Takes Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,310 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,000. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 0.9% of Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Verizon Communications by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 816,546 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 74,287 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 428.6% in the 4th quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 925 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on VZ. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.42.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $54.16 on Monday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.18 and a 52-week high of $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.52. The company has a market capitalization of $224.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.54.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 14.61%. The firm had revenue of $34.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the cell phone carrier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.14%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.