Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

TWNK has been the subject of several other reports. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Hostess Brands in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Hostess Brands in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Hostess Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hostess Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Shares of TWNK stock opened at $12.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.51 and a 200-day moving average of $13.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 0.58. Hostess Brands has a 12-month low of $11.38 and a 12-month high of $14.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The company had revenue of $216.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.66 million. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 4.44%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hostess Brands will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Hostess Brands news, insider Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $7,030,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,030,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,307,348 shares of company stock valued at $18,533,779. Insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Hostess Brands by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 205,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 87,053 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 92.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 231,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,241,000 after acquiring an additional 111,531 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 5,643 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 224.0% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 866,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,125,000 after acquiring an additional 599,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $1,210,000.

About Hostess Brands

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

