Hudson Global Inc (NASDAQ:HSON) Shares Sold by Heartland Advisors Inc.

Heartland Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Hudson Global Inc (NASDAQ:HSON) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 395,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,330 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned approximately 13.46% of Hudson Global worth $4,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Boston Partners acquired a new position in Hudson Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HSON opened at $10.19 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 4.24. Hudson Global Inc has a 1-year low of $9.99 and a 1-year high of $16.80. The company has a market cap of $29.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.16.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hudson Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th.

About Hudson Global

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for small to large-sized corporations and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand worldwide. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) recruitment services, such as complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

