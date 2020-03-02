Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on HURC. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hurco Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Hurco Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:HURC opened at $28.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.94. Hurco Companies has a 1-year low of $27.33 and a 1-year high of $43.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.66.

Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $59.99 million during the quarter. Hurco Companies had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 7.44%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Hurco Companies by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 145,694 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,589,000 after purchasing an additional 12,923 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Hurco Companies by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,664 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Hurco Companies by 4,261.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,293 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 23,736 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Hurco Companies by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 22,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hurco Companies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,415 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. 77.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hurco Companies Company Profile

Hurco Companies, Inc, an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. The company offers general purpose computerized machine tools, such as vertical machining centers and turning centers. It also provides computer numerical control (CNC) machine tools; machine tools with computer control systems; and industry standard CNC controls, including Fanuc, Siemens, Mitsubishi, or Heidenhain.

