Husky Energy (TSE:HSE) PT Lowered to C$9.00 at National Bank Financial

Husky Energy (TSE:HSE) had its price target trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$14.00 to C$9.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on HSE. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Husky Energy from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a C$10.00 target price on shares of Husky Energy in a research report on Thursday. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$10.00 target price on Husky Energy and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Husky Energy from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Husky Energy from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$11.17.

Husky Energy stock opened at C$6.39 on Friday. Husky Energy has a 12 month low of C$6.12 and a 12 month high of C$14.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$8.70 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.69. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. Husky Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.88%.

About Husky Energy

Husky Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company. It operates through two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration for, and development and production of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL); marketing of the company's and other producers' crude oil, natural gas, NGL, sulphur, and petroleum coke; pipeline transportation and blending of crude oil and natural gas; and storage of crude oil, diluent, and natural gas.

