Husky Energy (TSE:HSE) PT Lowered to C$9.00 at Raymond James

Husky Energy (TSE:HSE) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Husky Energy from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Husky Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Tudor Pickering reissued a hold rating and set a C$10.00 target price on shares of Husky Energy in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Husky Energy from C$14.00 to C$9.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, CSFB dropped their target price on shares of Husky Energy from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$11.17.

Husky Energy stock opened at C$6.39 on Friday. Husky Energy has a 52 week low of C$6.12 and a 52 week high of C$14.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.69. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.82%. Husky Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.88%.

About Husky Energy

Husky Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company. It operates through two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration for, and development and production of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL); marketing of the company's and other producers' crude oil, natural gas, NGL, sulphur, and petroleum coke; pipeline transportation and blending of crude oil and natural gas; and storage of crude oil, diluent, and natural gas.

