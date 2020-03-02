Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Shares Bought by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV raised its position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) by 46.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233,014 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,511 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $20,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 10.4% during the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,053,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,325,000 after buying an additional 477,293 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,435,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,525,000 after purchasing an additional 13,913 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 671.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 640,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,121,000 after purchasing an additional 557,229 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 478,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 97.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 306,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,547,000 after purchasing an additional 150,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on H shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Friday, November 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.86.

In related news, insider Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.70, for a total transaction of $59,990,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 212,316 shares in the company, valued at $18,195,481.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Udell sold 4,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.05, for a total transaction of $360,309.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,846 shares in the company, valued at $620,226.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 768,746 shares of company stock valued at $65,461,975 in the last ninety days. 24.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $76.60 on Monday. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 1 year low of $69.03 and a 1 year high of $94.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.81. The stock has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.11.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.27. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Hyatt Hotels’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Hyatt Hotels’s payout ratio is presently 39.02%.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

