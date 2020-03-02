Iberdrola (BME:IBE) Given a €11.40 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €11.40 ($13.26) price target on Iberdrola (BME:IBE) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

IBE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.30 ($13.14) price target on shares of Iberdrola and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Societe Generale set a €10.90 ($12.67) price target on shares of Iberdrola and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.40 ($10.93) price target on shares of Iberdrola and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.00 ($12.79) price target on shares of Iberdrola and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.50 ($9.88) price target on shares of Iberdrola and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €10.03 ($11.66).

Iberdrola has a 12-month low of €5.87 ($6.83) and a 12-month high of €7.30 ($8.49).

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Iberdrola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iberdrola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.