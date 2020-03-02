IMAC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:IMAC) Short Interest Up 9.8% in February

IMAC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:IMAC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a growth of 9.8% from the January 30th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IMAC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of IMAC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Dawson James restated a “neutral” rating on shares of IMAC in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

Get IMAC alerts:

NASDAQ:IMAC opened at $0.99 on Monday. IMAC has a one year low of $0.73 and a one year high of $7.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

IMAC Company Profile

IMAC Holdings, Inc operates a chain of integrated medicine and chiropractic regeneration centers. The company's outpatient clinics provide regenerative, orthopedic, and minimally invasive procedures and therapies to patients with back pain, knee pain, joint pain, ligament and tendon damage, and other related soft tissue conditions.

See Also: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for IMAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.