Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) Short Interest Up 9.9% in February

Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,650,000 shares, a growth of 9.9% from the January 30th total of 3,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 403,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.0 days. Currently, 7.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

IMAX stock opened at $15.58 on Monday. Imax has a 1-year low of $14.80 and a 1-year high of $25.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $941.31 million, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.01.

Get Imax alerts:

Imax (NYSE:IMAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Imax had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $124.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Imax will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Imax in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Imax to and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Imax from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on Imax from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Imax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Imax by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 258,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,277,000 after purchasing an additional 5,080 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Imax by 20.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 119,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 20,020 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Imax by 12.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 670,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,729,000 after purchasing an additional 76,401 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Imax by 9.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Imax by 392.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 122,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 97,308 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.43% of the company’s stock.

About Imax

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in motion picture technologies and presentations worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, and equipment. The company engages in Digital Re-Mastering (DMR) of films into the IMAX format for exhibition in the IMAX theater network; the provision of IMAX premium theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, long-term leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; the distribution of documentary films; the provision of production technical support and film post-production services; the ownership and operation of IMAX theaters; and the provision of camera and other miscellaneous items rental services.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Imax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.