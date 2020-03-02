Insider Buying: Computershare Limited (ASX:CPU) Insider Purchases 31,000 Shares of Stock

Computershare Limited (ASX:CPU) insider Christopher Morris purchased 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$16.14 ($11.44) per share, with a total value of A$500,216.00 ($354,763.12).

CPU opened at A$15.34 ($10.88) on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of A$17.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$16.54. The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61. Computershare Limited has a twelve month low of A$14.18 ($10.06) and a twelve month high of A$18.65 ($13.23). The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.28.

The company also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a yield of 1.31%. This is a positive change from Computershare’s previous Interim dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Computershare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.80%.

About Computershare

Computershare Limited provides investor, plan, communication, business, stakeholder relationship management, and technology services worldwide. The company's investor services comprise the provision of registry maintenance and related services; plan services operations include the provision of administration and related services for employee share and option plans; and communication services consist of document composition and printing, intelligent mailing, inbound process automation, scanning, and electronic delivery.

