Insider Buying: Diebold Nixdorf Inc (NYSE:DBD) SVP Acquires 13,000 Shares of Stock

Diebold Nixdorf Inc (NYSE:DBD) SVP Olaf Robert Heyden bought 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.05 per share, with a total value of $91,650.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

DBD opened at $7.02 on Monday. Diebold Nixdorf Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.55 and a fifty-two week high of $14.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.27 and a 200 day moving average of $10.23.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Diebold Nixdorf Inc will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DBD. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 140.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the 4th quarter worth $116,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DBD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price (up from $15.00) on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.19.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The Banking segment offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

