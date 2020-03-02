Insider Buying: H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Director Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Director Ronald C. Rutman acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$20.24 per share, with a total value of C$202,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,166,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$23,610,526.72.

TSE:HR.UN opened at C$19.41 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$21.38 and a 200 day moving average of C$21.97. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$20.67 and a 52 week high of C$23.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.31.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HR.UN shares. Raymond James set a C$23.00 price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.50 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

