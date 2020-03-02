Insider Buying: NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) Major Shareholder Buys 75,447 Shares of Stock

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) major shareholder Group L. P. Column acquired 75,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.04 per share, with a total value of $1,361,063.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NGM stock opened at $18.04 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.31 and its 200-day moving average is $15.88. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $8.81 and a 52 week high of $22.95.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NGM shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 24th. B. Riley increased their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from to in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NGM Biopharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.17.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Svennilson Peter grew its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Svennilson Peter now owns 16,420,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,621,000 after purchasing an additional 253,922 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 190.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 376,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,965,000 after purchasing an additional 246,853 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 242,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,475,000 after purchasing an additional 87,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 187,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,459,000 after purchasing an additional 92,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 86,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 32,007 shares during the last quarter.

About NGM Biopharmaceuticals

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. The company's product candidates include NGM282, an engineered variant of the FGF19 human hormone in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); NGM313, an agonistic antibody that selectively activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase 1b early proof-of-concept clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH; and NGM386 and NGM395, which are engineered variants of the GDF15 human hormone for use in the treatment of obesity.

