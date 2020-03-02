Insider Buying: Total SA (NYSE:TOT) Director Acquires 81,235 Shares of Stock

Total SA (NYSE:TOT) Director S.A. Total bought 81,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.86 per share, with a total value of $719,742.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

S.A. Total also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 13th, S.A. Total bought 100,600 shares of Total stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.85 per share, with a total value of $890,310.00.

On Monday, February 3rd, S.A. Total sold 319,128 shares of Total stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total value of $2,779,604.88.

On Friday, January 31st, S.A. Total sold 499,786 shares of Total stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.54, for a total value of $4,268,172.44.

On Wednesday, January 29th, S.A. Total sold 211,677 shares of Total stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.76, for a total value of $1,854,290.52.

On Monday, January 27th, S.A. Total sold 400,408 shares of Total stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total value of $3,363,427.20.

On Friday, January 24th, S.A. Total sold 157,602 shares of Total stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.74, for a total value of $1,377,441.48.

On Tuesday, January 21st, S.A. Total sold 180,612 shares of Total stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.76, for a total value of $1,582,161.12.

On Friday, January 17th, S.A. Total sold 209,807 shares of Total stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total value of $1,842,105.46.

On Wednesday, January 15th, S.A. Total sold 173,058 shares of Total stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total value of $1,465,801.26.

NYSE TOT opened at $43.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $114.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.75. Total SA has a 52 week low of $41.32 and a 52 week high of $58.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $49.28 billion during the quarter. Total had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 5.62%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Total SA will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TOT shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Total in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOT. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Total during the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Total by 16.4% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 9,097 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Total by 76.4% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,849 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Total by 5.7% during the third quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,780 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Interstate Bank increased its holdings in shares of Total by 42.7% during the third quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 3,340 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.94% of the company’s stock.

Total Company Profile

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

