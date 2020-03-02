Insider Selling: Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Director Sells 15,810 Shares of Stock

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Director Steven J. Bilodeau sold 15,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total transaction of $346,871.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,708 shares in the company, valued at $1,946,253.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:COHU opened at $20.47 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.59 and its 200-day moving average is $18.40. Cohu, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.37 and a 52-week high of $26.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). Cohu had a negative net margin of 11.95% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%. The business had revenue of $142.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.65 million. On average, analysts expect that Cohu, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Cohu’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -114.29%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COHU. DA Davidson raised their price target on Cohu from $3.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of Cohu in a research report on Monday, February 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on Cohu in a research report on Sunday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Cohu by 566.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,370 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cohu during the third quarter worth $138,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohu during the fourth quarter worth $182,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohu during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in shares of Cohu during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors worldwide.

