Insider Selling: Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Chairman Sells 19,500 Shares of Stock

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.07, for a total value of $1,405,365.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 895,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,552,162.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

CL stock opened at $67.57 on Monday. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $64.75 and a fifty-two week high of $77.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.14, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $59.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.71.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 1,906.25% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.78%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CL shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

Featured Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.