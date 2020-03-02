Insider Selling: Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) CFO Sells 1,532 Shares of Stock

Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.54, for a total transaction of $880,195.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,452,200.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Keith D. Taylor also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Equinix alerts:

On Wednesday, February 19th, Keith D. Taylor sold 1,693 shares of Equinix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.35, for a total transaction of $1,094,270.55.

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $572.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.47, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $610.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $573.97. Equinix Inc has a fifty-two week low of $420.00 and a fifty-two week high of $657.00.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Equinix Inc will post 22.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $2.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $10.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.46. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.65%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 1,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Conning Inc. boosted its position in Equinix by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. 94.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Equinix from $634.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $620.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $630.00 to $695.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. FBN Securities increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $665.00 price target on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $626.53.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.