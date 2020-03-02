Insider Selling: Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) EVP Sells 2,580 Shares of Stock

Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 2,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $129,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,441,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Jennifer Cmil also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 21st, Jennifer Cmil sold 2,570 shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total value of $111,024.00.

NYSE NEM opened at $44.63 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.74. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a twelve month low of $29.77 and a twelve month high of $51.34. The company has a market capitalization of $37.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 28.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.42%.

Newmont Goldcorp declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Newmont Goldcorp from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. CIBC upgraded Newmont Goldcorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Sunday, February 23rd. B. Riley increased their price objective on Newmont Goldcorp from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Eight Capital initiated coverage on Newmont Goldcorp in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Newmont Goldcorp in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Newmont Goldcorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,649,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,218,213,000 after purchasing an additional 23,820,369 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 6,441 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 114,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 70,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH raised its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 168.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 53,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 33,869 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Goldcorp Company Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

