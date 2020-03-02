Insider Selling: Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) SVP Sells 12,601 Shares of Stock

Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) SVP Edward Keith Russell sold 12,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total value of $1,002,787.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,791 shares in the company, valued at $2,370,767.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Quidel stock opened at $77.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 44.91 and a beta of 1.41. Quidel Co. has a twelve month low of $52.49 and a twelve month high of $82.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $152.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.00 million. Quidel had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 22.71%. Quidel’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Quidel Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on QDEL shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Quidel in a research report on Sunday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quidel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. BidaskClub cut Quidel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine cut Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Quidel from $70.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.60.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Quidel by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 83,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,142,000 after buying an additional 32,743 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Quidel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,206,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Quidel by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Quidel by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Quidel by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 184,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,877,000 after buying an additional 12,683 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

