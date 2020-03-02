Inter Pipeline Ltd (TSE:IPL) Receives C$24.40 Consensus PT from Analysts

Inter Pipeline Ltd (TSE:IPL) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$24.40.

IPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$26.00 to C$24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Inter Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. CIBC lowered shares of Inter Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th.

Shares of Inter Pipeline stock opened at C$19.86 on Friday. Inter Pipeline has a 52-week low of C$18.96 and a 52-week high of C$25.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$21.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$22.69. The firm has a market cap of $8.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.1425 per share. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. Inter Pipeline’s payout ratio is 130.83%.

About Inter Pipeline

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

