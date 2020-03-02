Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on IVAC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intevac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Intevac from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

IVAC opened at $5.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The company has a market capitalization of $143.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.00 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.95. Intevac has a 1 year low of $4.52 and a 1 year high of $7.68.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $35.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.50 million. Intevac had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 1.27%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intevac will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Intevac news, EVP Jay Cho sold 11,550 shares of Intevac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.91, for a total transaction of $79,810.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,533.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVAC. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Intevac by 124.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,701 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 12,601 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Intevac by 332.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,713 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 7,469 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intevac during the 4th quarter worth $84,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Intevac by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 26,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intevac by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 57,907 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 9,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

Intevac Company Profile

Intevac, Inc provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Thin-Film Equipment and Photonics. The Thin-Film Equipment segment designs and develops thin-film processing systems that are applied in hard disk drive media, display cover panel, and solar photovoltaic markets.

