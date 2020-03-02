Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Holdings Boosted by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 947,394 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,359 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $109,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000.

RSP opened at $103.47 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.18 and its 200-day moving average is $111.49. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $100.44 and a twelve month high of $118.98.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

