Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ISTR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Investar from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Investar from $29.00 to $29.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Investar from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill downgraded Investar from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Investar currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.33.

Get Investar alerts:

Investar stock opened at $21.36 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.89. The company has a market cap of $239.85 million, a P/E ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.19. Investar has a 52-week low of $21.18 and a 52-week high of $26.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $18.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.21 million. Investar had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 8.88%. Research analysts anticipate that Investar will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andrew C. Nelson acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.95 per share, for a total transaction of $137,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 107,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,465,197.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 6,495 shares of company stock valued at $148,755. 9.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Investar by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Investar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Investar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Investar by 129,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Investar by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

About Investar

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Investar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.