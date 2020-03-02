Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) Shares Sold by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,679 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the third quarter worth about $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 99.6% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 2,222.2% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 83.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:IRM opened at $30.41 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.30. The stock has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.59. Iron Mountain Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.08 and a fifty-two week high of $36.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.83.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Inc will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.6185 dividend. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.14%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.86%.

IRM has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.23.

In other Iron Mountain news, Director Clark H. Bailey sold 15,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total value of $509,737.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 167,149 shares in the company, valued at $5,477,472.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jennifer Allerton sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $164,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,484 shares in the company, valued at $609,232.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

