iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Sold by Charter Trust Co.

Charter Trust Co. lessened its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJJ. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 12.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 643,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,984,000 after purchasing an additional 71,766 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 23.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 244,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,060,000 after purchasing an additional 45,638 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 211,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $988,000. Finally, Noven Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Noven Financial Group Inc. now owns 147,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,754 shares during the period.

Shares of IJJ opened at $146.52 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $167.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.42. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $142.99 and a 12-month high of $173.51.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

