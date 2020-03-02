J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) Short Interest Down 5.9% in February

J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 7,320,000 shares, a decrease of 5.9% from the January 30th total of 7,780,000 shares. Approximately 7.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 946,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.7 days.

In other news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.92, for a total transaction of $113,006.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,708 shares in the company, valued at $2,131,267.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 87.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 963.0% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J M Smucker in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J M Smucker in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of J M Smucker in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SJM opened at $102.99 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.84. J M Smucker has a 52 week low of $100.14 and a 52 week high of $128.43. The company has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.77.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.12. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that J M Smucker will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.46%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SJM shares. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of J M Smucker in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of J M Smucker from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of J M Smucker from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of J M Smucker from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of J M Smucker in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.36.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

