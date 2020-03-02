J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a GBX 280 ($3.68) target price on the grocer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SBRY. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Monday, February 17th. BNP Paribas upgraded J Sainsbury to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded J Sainsbury to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 217 ($2.85) to GBX 263.60 ($3.47) in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on J Sainsbury from GBX 215 ($2.83) to GBX 214 ($2.82) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. J Sainsbury presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 240.69 ($3.17).

J Sainsbury stock opened at GBX 201.80 ($2.65) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 112.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 207.77 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 211.12. J Sainsbury has a 52 week low of GBX 177.05 ($2.33) and a 52 week high of £201.30 ($264.80). The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.93.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail – Food; Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing; Financial Services; and Property Investment.

