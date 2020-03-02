Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) in a report issued on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hostess Brands from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hostess Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a hold rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Get Hostess Brands alerts:

NASDAQ:TWNK opened at $12.71 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.83. Hostess Brands has a fifty-two week low of $11.38 and a fifty-two week high of $14.86.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The company had revenue of $216.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.66 million. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 4.44%. On average, research analysts forecast that Hostess Brands will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 133,202 shares of Hostess Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total value of $1,879,480.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,237.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 1,307,348 shares of company stock valued at $18,533,779 over the last quarter. 24.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hostess Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Hostess Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hostess Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Hostess Brands by 2,881.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,602 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Hostess Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000.

About Hostess Brands

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

See Also: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.