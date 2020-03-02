Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for VMware (NYSE:VMW)

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of VMware (NYSE:VMW) in a research report report published on Friday, TipRanks reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on VMW. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of VMware in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a buy rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up from $180.00) on shares of VMware in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on VMware from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on VMware from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on VMware from to in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $173.36.

Shares of NYSE VMW opened at $120.52 on Friday. VMware has a 12 month low of $116.00 and a 12 month high of $206.80. The company has a market cap of $55.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.04.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.12). VMware had a net margin of 62.27% and a return on equity of 48.29%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that VMware will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other VMware news, EVP Maurizio Carli sold 2,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total value of $319,965.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,384,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 6,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total value of $965,935.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,136 shares in the company, valued at $17,976,582.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in VMware by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 197 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in VMware in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VMware in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. CWM LLC increased its position in VMware by 558.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 204 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 17.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

