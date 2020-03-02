JMP Securities Boosts Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target to $115.00

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its price target increased by JMP Securities from $92.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Carvana in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They set an in-line rating for the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on Carvana in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a hold rating for the company. B. Riley upped their price target on Carvana from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on Carvana from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $91.33.

Shares of NYSE:CVNA opened at $82.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of -28.89 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.26. Carvana has a 12 month low of $40.91 and a 12 month high of $115.23.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 98.28% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Carvana will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVNA. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Carvana in the third quarter valued at about $166,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carvana in the third quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Carvana by 18.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

