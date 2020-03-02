Jon D. Greaves Sells 12,500 Shares of QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) Stock

QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) CTO Jon D. Greaves sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $768,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 26,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,614,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of QTS Realty Trust stock opened at $56.17 on Monday. QTS Realty Trust Inc has a one year low of $41.11 and a one year high of $63.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.80 and its 200 day moving average is $52.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.84). QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.82% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $123.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. QTS Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that QTS Realty Trust Inc will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This is a boost from QTS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.92%.

QTS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on QTS Realty Trust from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on QTS Realty Trust from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on QTS Realty Trust from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut QTS Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised QTS Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.36.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CA Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in QTS Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $358,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 101,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in QTS Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $395,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in QTS Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $390,000.

About QTS Realty Trust

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

