JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Basf (ETR:BAS) a €65.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($75.58) price objective on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BAS. Kepler Capital Markets set a €61.00 ($70.93) target price on Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group set a €68.00 ($79.07) target price on Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Independent Research set a €68.00 ($79.07) target price on Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €64.00 ($74.42) price target on Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €66.50 ($77.33) price target on Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Basf has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €65.21 ($75.82).

Shares of Basf stock opened at €53.08 ($61.72) on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €62.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €64.59. Basf has a 12 month low of €55.64 ($64.70) and a 12 month high of €74.61 ($86.76). The stock has a market capitalization of $48.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.41, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

