JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Price Target to $78.00

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on EXLS. Citigroup upgraded ExlService from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on ExlService from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded ExlService from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ExlService from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised ExlService from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. ExlService has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Shares of EXLS opened at $74.65 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.24 and a 200 day moving average of $69.68. ExlService has a fifty-two week low of $55.34 and a fifty-two week high of $78.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. ExlService had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 6.82%. The company had revenue of $256.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that ExlService will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Clyde W. Ostler sold 2,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.03, for a total transaction of $187,209.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,120 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,853.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vivek Jetley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total value of $143,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,558,449.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,358 shares of company stock worth $2,258,825. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in ExlService by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,159,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,522,000 after acquiring an additional 49,298 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in ExlService by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 470,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,711,000 after acquiring an additional 24,945 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in ExlService by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in ExlService by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 614,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,703,000 after acquiring an additional 65,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in ExlService by 147.1% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 112,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,805,000 after acquiring an additional 66,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

