JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Price Target to $68.00

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MNST. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Sunday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Monster Beverage has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.47.

MNST stock opened at $62.41 on Friday. Monster Beverage has a 12 month low of $52.23 and a 12 month high of $70.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.03. The firm has a market cap of $33.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 1.08.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 27.63%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Monster Beverage will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Guy Carling sold 42,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total value of $2,664,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,230,121.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. Pinnacle Bank grew its position in Monster Beverage by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in Monster Beverage by 78.8% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Monster Beverage by 127.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.49% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

