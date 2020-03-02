JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) Price Target to $146.00

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $146.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SAFM. ValuEngine raised Sanderson Farms from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Buckingham Research reissued a neutral rating and issued a $160.00 target price (down previously from $180.00) on shares of Sanderson Farms in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from an underperform rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $153.50.

Shares of Sanderson Farms stock opened at $123.56 on Friday. Sanderson Farms has a twelve month low of $113.72 and a twelve month high of $179.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $144.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 86.41 and a beta of 0.81.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.70). Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 2.47% and a net margin of 0.92%. The company had revenue of $823.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.82) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sanderson Farms will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 28th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 27th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Sanderson Farms’s payout ratio is currently 51.00%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Sanderson Farms in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sanderson Farms in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sanderson Farms in the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

