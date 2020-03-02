JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades THK CO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:THKLY) to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of THK CO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:THKLY) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of THK CO LTD/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

THKLY opened at $10.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.12 and its 200 day moving average is $13.18. THK CO LTD/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95.

THK CO LTD/ADR Company Profile

THK Co, Ltd. manufactures and supplies machinery components worldwide. It provides linear motion (LM) guides, LM actuators, spline nuts, LM strokes, cross roller guides, linear ball slides, flat rollers, slide rails, LM guide actuators, ball splines, linear bushes, precision linear packs, cross roller tables, LM rollers, and slide packs.

