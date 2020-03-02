Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kamada’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.10. Kamada reported earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 38.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kamada will report full year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.36. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.04. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kamada.

Get Kamada alerts:

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The company had revenue of $32.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.63 million. Kamada had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 17.56%.

KMDA has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Kamada in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. BidaskClub raised Kamada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised Kamada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kamada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.17.

Kamada stock opened at $5.81 on Friday. Kamada has a 52-week low of $4.91 and a 52-week high of $8.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.51 and a 200-day moving average of $6.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.63 million, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.32.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KMDA. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Kamada during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,916,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Kamada by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 937,829 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,405,000 after buying an additional 107,605 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Kamada by 188.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 82,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 53,903 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Kamada by 3,140.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 64,468 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Kamada by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 57,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 19,991 shares during the period. 12.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kamada

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers respiratory products, including Glassia for use in augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kamada (KMDA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kamada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kamada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.