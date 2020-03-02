KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on KBH. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on KB Home from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James raised KB Home from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised their price target on KB Home to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of KB Home in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on KB Home in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. KB Home has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.20.

KBH opened at $32.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.10. KB Home has a one year low of $21.69 and a one year high of $40.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.10.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The construction company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. KB Home had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KB Home will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other KB Home news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 224,951 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $8,775,338.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,098,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,841,796.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in KB Home in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,955,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of KB Home by 491.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KB Home by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. 84.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

