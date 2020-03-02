KBC Group NV Acquires 185,805 Shares of Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP)

KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,314,008 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185,805 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.72% of Plains GP worth $24,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PAGP. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Plains GP during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Opus Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

PAGP opened at $13.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.26. Plains GP Holdings LP has a 1 year low of $12.91 and a 1 year high of $25.82.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.59 billion. Plains GP had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 2.31%. Plains GP’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Plains GP Holdings LP will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.47%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Plains GP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised Plains GP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Plains GP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine raised Plains GP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Plains GP in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.67.

In related news, insider Harry N. Pefanis bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.39 per share, with a total value of $431,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 213,653 shares in the company, valued at $3,074,466.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Willie Cw Chiang bought 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.93 per share, for a total transaction of $970,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,235.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 165,187 shares of company stock worth $2,520,931. 16.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

