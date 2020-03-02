KBC Group NV Decreases Stake in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

KBC Group NV cut its holdings in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 240,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned 0.06% of Eaton worth $22,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its position in Eaton by 1,372.2% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 335.8% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ETN opened at $90.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.79. The company has a market capitalization of $37.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.28. Eaton Co. PLC has a 1-year low of $74.29 and a 1-year high of $105.78.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 50.09%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ETN. Citigroup upped their target price on Eaton from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Bank of America upgraded Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Eaton from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Eaton from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, HSBC lowered Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $99.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

